Crime

Jacksonville police look to identify man in connection to Southwood burglary

The individual fled the area in a white vehicle, JSO says.
Credit: JSO
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for this man in relation to an alleged burglary in the area of Hampton Road and Burnett Park Road

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information regarding a burglary that reportedly took place in the Southwood area.

During the alleged crime, JSO says the person pictured below entered the garage of a home near Hampton Road and Burnett Park Road and left with the victim's property.

The individual then fled the area in the pictured white vehicle below, JSO says.

Anyone having seen or who may know the identity of this suspect is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office at 904-630-0500 or email them at JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org.  

To remain anonymous and receive a possible reward up to $3,000 contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Credit: JSO
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for this car in relation to an alleged burglary in the area of Hampton Road and Burnett Park Road
Credit: JSO
Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office looking for this man in relation to an alleged burglary in the area of Hampton Road and Burnett Park Road

