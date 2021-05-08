Man who allegedly ran over Jacksonville woman on sidewalk identified by police

"The witnesses grabbed his keys and wouldn't let him leave," police said.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man charged with killing a woman on the sidewalk while driving under the influence in Southeast Jacksonville last week has been identified by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Anthony Veto, 41, was arrested and charged with D.U.I., D.U.I. Manslaughter, two counts of D.U.I. with property damage or personal injury, driving on a sidewalk or bicycle path and driving in the wrong lane

Last Thursday around 7:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Bowden Road and Eman Drive to assist with a traffic crash involving a fatality.

Upon arrival, the responding JSO officer reportedly observed a dark-colored Jeep Compass facing eastbound on the north side of Bowden Road and an unresponsive woman behind the SUV's path.

There were also two damaged privacy fences nearby, the incident report states.

JSO says it appears the vehicle crossed the westbound lanes by driving against the flow of traffic before driving on the sidewalk, striking the privacy fences and the victim.

Witnesses told police that Veto was staggering, had slurred speech and watery eyes. Witnesses of the crash stayed on scene with the victim and also worked together to help keep Veto on scene until authorities arrived.

"The witnesses grabbed his keys and wouldn't let him leave," police said.

Both the driver and the deceased victim are from Jacksonville. The crash victim was identified as a woman in her mid to late 50s.

A blood alcohol blood draw was requested for Veto from the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.