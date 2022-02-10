Man identified, charged after massive manhunt at NAS Jacksonville following crash

He was apprehended with help from JSO K-9 Renegade, who was injured in some capacity during the encounter, the police report suggests.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — First Coast News has learned the identity of the man police say was responsible for an extensive manhunt at Naval Air Station Jacksonville this week, during which a K-9 was injured.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says Rueben Carrigg, 44, was charged with resisting an officer with violence, leaving the scene of a crash with $50 or more in damage, trespassing, driving while license permanently revoked and causing great harm or death of a police animal.

At approximately 10:15 a.m., a police report indicates that units were dispatched to a hit-and-run incident near the intersection of Collins Road and Roosevelt Boulevard.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Carrigg, ran from the crash and climbed a nearby fence onto Naval Air Station Jacksonville, the report says.

Multiple units from JSO arrived on the scene to assist in the incident, as well as the Navy Military Police.

The report indicates that overall, there was an estimated total of 120 uniformed units working to apprehend Carrigg.

All persons living on base were asked to remain in their homes and stay clear of Perimeter Road to Swan Road due to police activity.

Police say he was seen several times running through the wooded areas of the Naval Base, and each time he continued to flee.

Carrigg was eventually apprehended with help from JSO K-9 Renegade, who was injured in some capacity during the encounter, the report suggests.

While the details are largely redacted, the report lists K-9 Renegade as a victim in this incident and Carrigg's charges reflect injury or death to a K-9 officer.

After apprehension, Carrigg was arrested and transported to UF Health Shand’s via JFRD for his injuries pending transport to the pretrial detention facility, the report says.

JSO says Carrigg did not have a valid driver's license due to an indefinite suspension.

Additionally, police say a search through JSO databases revealed the suspect had a warrant for his arrest.