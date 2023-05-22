Police identify man who was shot, killed by officers in Orange Park last week

JSO identify Zonchez Prince, 39, as the man who was killed by officers in Orange Park last Friday.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man who died in a shooting by officers in Orange Park last week while law enforcement attempted to make contact with him, has been identified, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Zonchez Prince, 39, was killed last Friday as Clay County Sheriff's deputies and the JSO Swat Team, responded to the 1100 block of Park Avenue in reference to an arrest warrant for the man.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office contacted JSO a week prior, in regard to a murder investigation. BCSO issued a search warrant for a residence and vehicle in Jacksonville and after finding two firearms in the search, Prince was identified as the person of interest.

JSO says they were able to find the man inside a vehicle in a parking space in Orange Park and attempted to make contact with him as they blocked his vehicle in.

Prince reportedly said, "I'm not getting out, you're going to have to kill me."

Police continued to try and get the man out of the vehicle but was unsuccessful. JSO says Prince produced a handgun, to then be fired at by officers to eliminate the threat.

Officers rendered aid to Prince at the scene, but he was later pronounced dead.