Man identified by police after reportedly stealing over $1,000 from Publix, apprehended by K9

Omar Plaisime, 23, was charged with armed robbery, resisting an officer and attempted murder.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has identified a man who they say brandished a gun at a Mandarin Publix, robbed it and then later fired at deputies.

According to police, Plaisime was apprehended via K-9 unit. A police report indicates he stole $1,194 in cash from Publix.

Police say they initially got a call for a robbery in progress at the Mandarin Publix off Old St. Augustine Road around 9:40 p.m. while customers were shopping.

A police report suggests Plaisime was armed with a handgun and wearing a mask. He was reportedly displaying the gun in the store.

Officers got a description and spotted Plaisime off Old St. Augustine Road. JSO says Plaisime began to run. That's when the K-9 unit chased after him, says police. JSO says Plaisime fired a shot at the officer and the dog.

Police say he missed and the K-9 took the suspect down. Police also say the Plaisime threw his gun to the side.

The officer and K-9 were uninjured and there were no reports of injuries inside the store.

Plaisime was treated on scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.