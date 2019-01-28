ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office (SJCSO) has identified a suspect who they say stole a car from a Toyota dealership in St. Augustine.

Deputies say the suspect was walking around the lot of the dealership at 2995 US-1 during the day on Jan. 15.

Once he found a key fob, deputies say the suspect drove off the lot with the stolen car.

SJSO says that the person is known but is not custody and the car has not yet been recovered.

Thanks to all of your tips and calls, this man has been identified," they said on Facebook. "You guys rock!"

If you have any information on this theft, call SJCSO Detective J. Carballosa at (904) 824-8304 or email Detective J. Carballosa at jcarballosa@sjso.org.