Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after Brentwood shooting

Once at the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Jacksonville's Brentwood neighborhood Sunday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

The shooting happened at 645 E. 21st St. JSO was called to the scene shortly after 6:30 p.m. Once at the scene, officers found a 29-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to UF Health with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Witnesses told police a black four-door vehicle with two men inside was spotted at the time of the shooting.