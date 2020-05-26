Man hospitalized with life-threatening head injury

The man was found on the ground with a head injury. CPR and first aid were performed before the man was taken to a hospital.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was rushed to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was found in the Paxon neighborhood Monday evening, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said police were called to the 2100 block of Edgewood Avenue North at 6:40 p.m. Once at the scene, the man was found on the ground with a head injury. CPR and first aid were performed before the man was taken to a hospital.

Foul play is suspected, according to JSO, but officers do not have any suspect information.