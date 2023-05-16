Man charged with murder for deadly February shooting in Northwest Jacksonville

Jakari Mills, 25, was charged with second-degree murder Monday, after a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigation concluded.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The man charged in a deadly February shooting that left one dead in Northwest Jacksonville, has been arrested on new charges after an investigation concluded, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

25-year-old Jakari Mills was charged with second-degree murder Monday. Mills was already in custody on charges of possessing a weapon or ammunition by a state felon.

On Feb. 15, Jacksonville Sheriff's officers responded to the 5200 block of Amazon Avenue in reference to a person shot. Police say the shooting occurred at around 8 p.m. that night.