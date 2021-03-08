Man found stabbed to death inside burning house in Northwest Jacksonville, police say

When the fire was extinguished, first responders found the man on the ground in the middle of the kitchen, with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Northwest Jacksonville after a man was found stabbed to death inside of a home that was on fire Tuesday morning.

JSO says that Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews were initially called to the home in the 2100 block of Brooklyn Road in response to a house fire around 3 a.m. When the fire was extinguished, first responders found the man on the ground in the middle of the kitchen, with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso.

Now, investigators are working to identify the victim and find witnesses. JFRD is also investigating the fire as a possible arson.

There was one other person at the home who was taken to JSO headquarters Downtown for questioning, JSO says, but police don't think that person is a suspect. Police believe there was some sort of altercation before the fire, but they are working on the investigation to learn what it will reveal.

There is also a helicopter out looking for a suspect. The street is shut down until police can finish the investigation.