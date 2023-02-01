JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A person walking to work Monday morning called police after discovering a body on the front lawn of a home near Moncrief Road. Jacksonville police were called to West 31st Street around 7:15 a.m. in response to a person shot. Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department pronounced the person dead at the scene. Police say he is a male in his 20's. His identification has not been released.
Police: Male in 20's found shot to death in front of home near Moncrief
