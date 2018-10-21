The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead with multiple gunshot wounds Sunday morning at an apartment complex in Mandarin.

The shooting happened between two buildings at the Avesta Apartments off Hartley Road, according to JSO.

Officers received multiple calls from witnesses about gunshots at around 3:20 a.m.

When JSO arrived at the scene, they found a man between the ages of 20 and 40 years old with multiple gunshot wounds.

Police do not have a suspect description but they are checking to see if surveillance video from a nearby Ramada Inn could yield any information.

It remains unclear if the victim was a resident of the apartments.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have any information on this shooting call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

© 2018 WTLV