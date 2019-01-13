The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said a man was found shot around the corner from a reported robbery at a Metro PCS store in Arlington Saturday night.

JSO initially responded to an armed robbery at the store at 6009 Merrill Road, but on their way to the scene, they received another call about a man shot in the area.

Upon arrival, police found a man shot at 5900 Merrill Road near the reported robbery. He was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In regards to the robbery, police said no one inside the store was hurt.

Police are working to determine if the two incidents are connected. There are no suspects at this time.

If you have any information on these incidents, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).