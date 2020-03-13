A 25-year-old man is dead after he was found shot in a vehicle in the New Town area of Jacksonville Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the man was found near the 1500 block of West 3rd Street.

Police say his vehicle crashed in this area. When police arrived, they found the man dead with a gunshot wound to the chest, they said.

He was the only person in the car. Police don't know if he was shot inside the vehicle or elsewhere.

At this time, no other information was released.