JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on Jacksonville's westside early Saturday morning.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 5000 block of Susie Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday where they found a man dead in the driver's seat of a white U-Haul van. JSO says he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
JSO says it appears the victim was shot, and drove his vehicle a short distance before crashing into a chain link fence.
Investigators have not identified the man yet, and do not know why he was in his vehicle or in the area.
There is no information on a potential suspect just yet.