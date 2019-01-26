JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead with a gunshot wound on Jacksonville's westside early Saturday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said they responded to the 5000 block of Susie Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday where they found a man dead in the driver's seat of a white U-Haul van. JSO says he was suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

JSO says it appears the victim was shot, and drove his vehicle a short distance before crashing into a chain link fence.

Investigators have not identified the man yet, and do not know why he was in his vehicle or in the area.

There is no information on a potential suspect just yet.