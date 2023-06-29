Police: Man found shot dead in vehicle in Moncrief area

Police say the man, believed to be in his late 20s or early 30s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult man was found fatally shot in a vehicle Thursday morning in the 45th & Moncrief area on Jacksonville's northside, according to the Jacksonville's Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded at around 4:10 a.m. to the 1600 block of W 45th Street in reference to reported gunshots heard by neighbors in the area. Upon officers arrival, the man believed to be in his late-20s or early-30s, suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.

JSO's Sgt. C. L. Stephens says they believe the initial incident occurred at the Hilltop Apartments and carried along further down W 45th Street.

Police say they are currently canvassing the area to find possible people of interest and in-search for any surveillance video. This is an ongoing investigation.