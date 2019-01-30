A man was found shot dead in a Moncrief home Wednesday morning.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a death in the 1500 block of W. 21st Street at 8:42 a.m.
JSO received the call after a person went to check on the victim and found him dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.
The victim has not yet been identified. JSO suspects foul play.
No suspects have been identified.
If you have any information regarding this incident, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.