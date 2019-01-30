A man was found shot dead in a Moncrief home Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a call about a death in the 1500 block of W. 21st Street at 8:42 a.m.

JSO received the call after a person went to check on the victim and found him dead inside the home with a gunshot wound.

The victim has not yet been identified. JSO suspects foul play.

No suspects have been identified.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact JSO at 904-630-0500 or contact Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.