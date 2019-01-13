JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A 22-year-old man is expected to be OK after he was found shot in the hand at a trailer park on the Westside Saturday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO said the incident happened at Woodland Estates Trailer Park at 9359 103rd St. at around 7:22 p.m.

The victim's injury was non-life-threatening and he was transported to a local hospital by the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

JSO said there is no suspect information and a scene could not be located.

If you have any information on this shooting call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).