JSO: Man found inside crashed vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they found a man shot multiple times inside a crashed vehicle early Monday morning in Southwest Jacksonville.
Police say around 2 a.m. they responded to the 7600 block of Pilgrims Trace Drive in reference to a person shot. The man was located in the driver’s seat of the vehicle, which had crashed into a fence. He was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to JSO.
There is no known suspect information but police believe a silver vehicle may be involved.
If you have any information about this incident call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS