Man found dead with several gunshot wounds behind Northwest Jacksonville apartments

Police were called to the Vista Landing apartments on Cleveland Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday. The victim was found dead behind the apartments.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man found with several gunshot wounds in the Northwest Jacksonville area Monday night.

JSO was alerted to several gunshots fired via its ShotSpotter system at 10:18 p.m.. at the Vista Landing apartment complex at 5020 Cleveland Rd. When officers and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department crews arrived at the apartment complex, they found a man dead at the back of the complex.

Homicide Unit detectives and the State Attorney's Office are investigating the shooting, JSO said. Police do not have any suspect information at the moment.

Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. Callers can also remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.