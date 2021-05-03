Man dead after being found on road in Clay County, deputies suspect foul play

Deputies say around 2:19 a.m., a passerby called 911 after finding a man lying in the roadway in the 3000 block of County Road 220.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Foul play is suspected after a man was found dead in the middle of the roadway in Clay County Monday morning.

According to the Clay County Sheriff's Office, County Road 220 from Henley Road to Chief Ridaught Trail is closed as the investigation continues.

Deputies say around 2:19 a.m., a passerby called 911 after finding a man lying in the roadway in the 3000 block of County Road 220.

Clay County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Clay County Fire Rescue responded. The victim was transported to the Orange Park Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased.

Foul play is suspected, however, CCSO says there are no indications of an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone having information pertaining to this crime is asked to call Det. Jon Smith at 904- 264-6512.