Man found dead on Harlow Boulevard in Jacksonville, cause of death unknown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found dead late Sunday in the 5200 block of Harlow Road. Police said the man, who's in his 60s, is believed to be transient. His cause of death is unknown. Another member of the transient community in the area alerted police after seeing the man unresponsive a few feet off of the roadway. Homicide detectives remained at the scene early Monday.