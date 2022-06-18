Man found dead near road after Riverside area shooting

The unidentified victim was found unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found shot dead on the side of the road in Riverside early on Saturday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the 2900 block of Sydney Street to find a man lying unresponsive on the side of the road. The unidentified man had a head injury that was later determined to be a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene, officials said.

The victim has not been identified but has been transported to the medical examiners office in hopes that he will be identified by fingerprints. Officials believe he was somewhere between 20 and 30-years-old.

Investigators are working to canvas the area, speak with neighbors and pull surveillance footage from nearby businesses.

This is a developing story.