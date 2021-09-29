Man found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in Jacksonville's Urban Core

ShotSpotter detected between 15 to 25 shots, but police did not say how many times the victim had been shot.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in the Urban Core area.

JSO officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of West 9th Street after a ShotSpotter notification at 3:04 a.m. Right after the notification came in, a woman who lives in the area also called 911 to report a shooting.

The ShotSpotter picked up between 15 to 25 shots, a detective with the JSO Homicide Unit said in a news briefing Wednesday.

When JSO officers and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department crews arrived on the scene, they found a man in his mid-20s to early 30s, whom they pronounced dead at the scene, JSO said. The victim had sustained multiple gunshot wounds to his entire body, police said.

The victim has not yet been identified, JSO said. The medical examiner will respond to collect fingerprints so that investigators can make their identification, according to police.

He was found in a residential area in the roadway, JSO said.

Officers are now canvassing the area for any potential witnesses who may have seen something, as well as any potential surveillance video neighbors might have. There is no suspect that has been identified at this time, JSO said.