Foul play is suspected after a man was found dead inside another person's home in Lackawanna Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the home in the 2400 block of Mc Quade Street at around 10:20 a.m., police said.

The victim was discovered after the homeowner came to check on the residence.

Police said there were no other occupants inside the home and evidence suggests foul play.

Officers have not identified the man, and they said there is no known reason as to why he was there. The victim has no connection to the homeowner and it is unclear if the victim was homeless.