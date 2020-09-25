Man found dead in vehicle parked at bank drive-thru in Jacksonville Beach

Police said they found the man, who is believed to be in his 20s, dead inside a vehicle parked at the SunTrust bank on 3rd Street South.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was found dead sitting in a vehicle parked at a bank drive-thru in Jacksonville Beach early Friday morning.

When police arrived, they found a man, who appeared to be in his 20s, dead inside the vehicle, the police department said.

Police do not suspect foul play and are currently investigating his death.