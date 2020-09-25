x
Crime

Man found dead in vehicle parked at bank drive-thru in Jacksonville Beach

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — A man was found dead sitting in a vehicle parked at a bank drive-thru in Jacksonville Beach early Friday morning.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department says its officers were called out to the SunTrust bank at 3720 3rd St. South in reference to a suspicious vehicle parked in the drive-thru.

When police arrived, they found a man, who appeared to be in his 20s, dead inside the vehicle, the police department said.

Police do not suspect foul play and are currently investigating his death.

No other information is available at this time.