The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was found dead early Sunday morning at a residence in Moncrief Park.

Officers were called to a residence about a person shot in the 1500 block of West 30th Street where they found a deceased man on a concrete slab adjacent to the address.

JSO is in the early stages of an investigation and there is no suspect at this time. If you have any information on this case, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

