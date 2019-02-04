JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead on the side of the road in Atlantic Beach and the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is now classifying it as a murder.

JSO says that patrol officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Featherwood Drive S. overnight and found the man dead at the scene.

Viju Patel, a nearby resident says he was getting ready for bed when police knocked at his door asking what happened.

"They ask if I heard anything, any bumps, fights, somebody quarreling," Patel said.

Patel says he heard a car speeding down the street earlier in the night.

He says he did not know the man found dead.

Because of Marcy's Law, the man's identity hasn't been released, only that he is 26 years old.

It's unknown at this time if the victim resides in the area or if the incident took place where the victim was found.