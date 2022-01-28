Man found dead behind strip mall in Baymeadows, police search for suspect

Police say the suspect may have fled on a bicycle and was possibly seen in the area of I-95 and Baymeadows Road.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead after an overnight shooting in the Baymeadows area, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Police say around 9:57 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched in reference to a person shot behind the strip mall at 9550 Baymeadows Road.

Upon arrival, officers say they located a man in his mid to late 20’s with at least one gunshot wound to his body.

JSO says the man was rushed to a local hospital but while there, he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead by doctors.

The person who called police stayed on scene and is cooperating with detectives, says JSO.

Police say the suspect may have fled on a bicycle and was possibly seen in the area of I-95 and Baymeadows Road.