Man found dead behind Hyde Park home

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office was called out to the property to do a welfare check on a man who was on the ground. When officers arrived, he was dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Police called out to do a welfare check on a man laying on the ground Saturday night in the 6900 block of Red Robin Drive found him dead suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police and Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department responded to the call at about 8:20 p.m., according to a sheriff's office news release. Police said they have no information on a suspect and the victim's name was not released. Homicide detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the JSO non-emergency number at (904) 630-0500 or if they choose to remain anonymous to call crime stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.