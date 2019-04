Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a building in a dirt lot in the Brentwood area on Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the area behind the business located at 5200 N Main St. around 1 a.m. to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a medical call.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of death was ruled undetermined.

JSO's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation.