Police are investigating after a man was found dead behind a building in a dirt lot in the Brentwood area on Wednesday morning.

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the area behind the business located at 5200 N Main St. around 1 a.m. to assist the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department with a medical call.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. The cause of death was ruled undetermined.

JSO's Homicide Unit responded to conduct the investigation. Body cameras were being worn by JSO offices during the investigation and FCN has requested that footage.

Police do not have suspects at this time.