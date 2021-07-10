Man found covered in blood in Arlington homicide investigation

The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says they believe both men lived in the same home, and foul play is suspected.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating the death of a man after another man was found walking along the street in the Arlington area covered in blood.

JSO patrol officers responded to the 1200 block of Homard Place Wednesday night around 11:55 p.m. for reports of a man covered in blood walking along the roadway. When officers arrived, witnesses said the man was last seen entering the woods near the area.

Police set up a perimeter and found the man a short time later, JSO said. Witnesses also told officers where the man was first seen walking, and police responded to the 10000 block of Lone Star Road.

That's where police said they found another man dead inside of an "unsecured residence." The victim was in his 40s, JSO said.

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene Unit responded and are investigating. Based on the information police have so far, they believe that both men lived at the incident location, and foul play is suspected, JSO said. The nature of the two men's relationship is unknown, police said.

Police said the man who was covered in blood did not have any significant injuries they were aware of. He is believed to be in his late teens to early 20s.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call JSO's non-emergency number at 904-630-0500 or email JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also remain anonymous by calling First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.