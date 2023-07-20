Shooting leaves man dead, another with serious injuries near Jacksonville apartment complex

Police say the shooting took place in a parking lot near a bar and an apartment complex called Riverbank Apartments on Jacksonville's Westside.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead Thursday morning, while another man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a shooting occurred on Jacksonville's Westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of South Lane Avenue at approximately 1:50 a.m., in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found two unidentified men both in their 20s at the scene. One man was found on the ground and suffered multiple gunshot wounds. JFRD personnel announced the man dead at the scene.

The second man was found shot and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police say they believe both the victims knew each other prior to the incident and that they are dealing with two crime scenes. The shooting took place in a parking lot near a bar and an apartment complex called Riverbank Apartments.