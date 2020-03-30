JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was found dead after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting in the Royal Terrace neighborhood Monday.

JSO said multiple rounds were fired in the 1700 block of Dodge Road at around 4 p.m. Officers searched for a potential victim in the area but were unable to find one. A 3 p.m., JSO resumed its search near Dodge Road and Nash Road and canvassed the Moncrief area down to West 42nd Street.

It was there that JSO said officers found a man dead near a wooded canal area by the railroad tracks. JSO has not publicly identified the victim.

If you have any information about this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers 1-866-845-TIPS.