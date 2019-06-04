Foul play is suspected after a man was found dead inside another person's home in Lackawanna Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers were called to the home in the 2400 block of Mc Quade Street at around 10:20 a.m., police said.

This marks the 38th homicide so far this year in Jacksonville.

A man who saw the body inside the home says he was disturbed by what he saw.

The victim was discovered after the homeowner came to check on the residence.

The homeowner notified Leon Bridges, who says he was helping renovate the home.

"It was like a freaky thing because I've never seen a dead body, it's something I've never seen before," Bridges said.

"He was laying on the couch, the way he was laying like all of his clothes was off and I know he had blood trauma to the head," Bridges added.

Bridges believes the man is in his 30's or 40's.

Bridges says he and the homeowner did not know the man.

Police said there were no other occupants inside the home and evidence suggests foul play.

Officers have not identified the man, and they said there is no known reason as to why he was there. The victim has no connection to the homeowner and it is unclear if the victim was homeless.

Bridges thinks the details surrounding the man's death are scary.

"You have blood trauma to the head, I would think he would've been murdered," Bridges said.