Man officially files for 'stand your ground' defense in fatal Dos Gatos shooting in St. Augustine

Two men began fighting outside the bar, when Luis Casado reportedly pulled a gun and shot the other man multiple times, police said.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The person who shot and killed a 37-year-old man outside the Dos Gatos bar last June has officially filed a motion from immunity from prosecution, saying he shot the man several times out of self-defense.

This is kind of motion is commonly known as a 'stand your ground claim'.

Luis Casado, 30, hasn't been charged with a crime, and according to a police report, he told officers Adam Amoia punched him in the face several times and broke his glasses.

Patrick Canan, a former Chief Prosecutor of St. Johns County, filed the motion last week, which states that his client believed deadly force was necessary to prevent death or great bodily harm to himself.

First Coast News crime and safety expert Mark Baughman has 35 years experience in law enforcement and says under Florida law a person of interest or suspect claiming self-defense can't be charged with a crime until it's been ruled out.

“What has to be ruled out is was there intent to do harm? Was the person the aggressor in this case?” Baughman said.

The shooting happened on May 8, around 1:50 a.m. outside of Dos Gatos bar on Hypolita Street, according to the St. Augustine Police Department.

Two men began fighting outside of the bar, when Casado pulled a gun and shot the other multiple times, the SAPD said. The victim died at the scene.