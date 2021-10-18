Man fighting for his life after shooting at Cedar Hills area apartment complex

Investigators believe the shooting was the result of an altercation that took place between several people in the parking lot of the apartment complex.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — A man was critically wounded in a shooting at an apartment complex in the Cedar Hills area.

Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call in the 1500 block of Jammes Road, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. When they arrived at the scene, they found a 23-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders took the man to the hospital where he is in life-threatening condition, JSO said.

Detectives are still searching for any witnesses to the shooting as well as any video that might have captured the incident.

There is no description of any suspects at this time.