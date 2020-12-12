Man fighting for his life after early Saturday morning shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was shot early Saturday morning in downtown Jacksonville.
According to the JSO, the shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the 100 block of North Julia Street.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The sheriff's office said male suspect is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or email jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. People may submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.