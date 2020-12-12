Man fighting for his life after early Saturday morning shooting

According to the JSO, the shooting happened at about 4:15 a.m. in the 100 block of North Julia Street.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is fighting for his life after the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said he was shot early Saturday morning in downtown Jacksonville.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds. First responders rushed him to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's office said male suspect is in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.