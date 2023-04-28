Man fatally stabbed in Arlington area in apparent domestic incident

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult male was fatally stabbed in the Arlington area of Jacksonville Friday morning, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
Officers responded to a local hospital at 7:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing that occurred near the 9800 block of Hutchinson Park Drive. The sheriff's office also received calls shortly before, in regards to a domestic incident. The two incidents appear to be related, stated the sheriff's office public information officer in a briefing.
The parties believed to be involved are cooperating with homicide detectives at the sheriff's office. An investigation is currently ongoing.
Anyone who may have information on the incident is encouraged to call the non-emergency number of the sheriff's office at 904-630-0500 or if you wish to stay anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.