Man fatally stabbed in Arlington area in apparent domestic incident

JSO responded Friday morning to a domestic incident in which an adult male was fatally stabbed. The incident happened in the Arlington area of Jacksonville.

Example video title will go here for this video

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An adult male was fatally stabbed in the Arlington area of Jacksonville Friday morning, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a local hospital at 7:30 a.m. in reference to the stabbing that occurred near the 9800 block of Hutchinson Park Drive. The sheriff's office also received calls shortly before, in regards to a domestic incident. The two incidents appear to be related, stated the sheriff's office public information officer in a briefing.

The parties believed to be involved are cooperating with homicide detectives at the sheriff's office. An investigation is currently ongoing.