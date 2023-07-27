Man shot dead inside home in Phoenix area of Jacksonville

JSO's Sgt. Henson says the individual who called 911 is speaking with detectives currently. JSO also knows the relationship of the suspect to the victim.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man is dead Thursday morning following a shooting inside a home in the Phoenix area of Jacksonville, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Henson says officers responded to 1200 Winthrop St. at 3:30 a.m. Upon arrival, officers found the unidentified man dead inside the home, in which he had suffered "at least one gunshot wound."

Henson says the individual who called 911 is speaking with detectives currently. He also stated that the sheriff's office knows the relationship of the suspect to the victim but, are "not going to release that at this point."

JSO's Homicide Unit and Crime Scene detectives were notified and arrived on scene to conduct an ongoing investigation. Police say they are canvasing the area as well as looking for any additional witnesses.