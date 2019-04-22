The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a fatal shooting in a residential area of the Lackawanna neighborhood on Monday morning.

When police arrived to the 3300 block of Lowell Avenue, they found a man suffering from one or more gunshot wounds. He was declared deceased on the scene.

At this time there is no information about the man's identity or the events that led up to the shooting. People in the area say they heard over a dozen gunshots, a woman screaming, and other male voices.

Police say that someone nearby called dispatchers to initially report the shooting

JSO is asking any witnesses to come forward. If you have any information on this shooting, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or JSOCrimeTips@jaxsheriff.org. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.