The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to the scene of a fatal shooting in the Durkeeville area on Friday morning.

JSO officers responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Barnett and 7th Street around 2 a.m. When they arrived they found a man shot multiple times in the middle of the road. He was declared deceased on scene.

It's unclear at this time as to what events led up to this shooting. JSO says this is an ongoing and active investigation as they process evidence and look to speak with witnesses.

JSO encourages anyone that has any information to call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS, or JSO non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.

This shooting comes hours before community leaders, law enforcement, schools, and civic groups are expected to meet for the inaugural Task Force on Safety and Crime Reduction. This meeting will be held at City Hall at 9 a.m.

City Council President Aaron L. Bowman established the Task Force to make recommendations for how the City can better coordinate programs and funding for safety and crime reduction.