Man fatally shot after 'domestic altercation' on Jacksonville's westside

Police say the shooting occurred at the Cross Creeks Apartments around 2:30 a.m. and that the shooter is cooperating during the ongoing investigation.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man in his late-40s is dead Thursday morning after a "domestic altercation" led to a fatal shooting on Jacksonville's westside, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

At around 2:30 a.m., the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department along with officers, responded to the Cross Creek Apartments, located at 1400 Manotak Avenue in reference to the shooting. When JFRD arrived, they pronounced the man dead at the scene with at least one gunshot wound.

Police say upon an initial investigation into the shooting, it appears a domestic altercation occurred between the victim and another man in his 20s.

JSO's Homicide and Crime Scene Units arrived on scene and are conducting an active investigation along with the State Attorney's Office.

JSO's Sergeant Catir says detectives are currently talking to several witnesses and will be talking to the shooter, who stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.