Man famous for wide neck arrested again in Florida

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. — The man who had a mugshot go viral back in 2018 because of the large size of his neck is once again behind bars.

Charles "Wide Neck" McDowell was charged with stalking, aggravated stalking and withholding child support on Sunday night, according to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office.

Social media users are poking fun and saying "this dude is up to his neck with troubles."