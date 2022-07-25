Man who failed to report girlfriend's death on AIA in Ponte Vedra given probation, must apologize to family

Gibson was found dead on the side of AIA North. Police thought she may have been dragged across the road. Her boyfriend was charged with failing to report her death.

The man who was charged in the mysterious case of a woman found on AIA North in Ponte Vedra Beach has been ordered to 364 days of probation and must apologize to her family, court records show.

Slade Sullivan, 26, was found guilty of providing a false statement to law enforcement and failure to report Briana Gibson's death to the medical examiner's office after she died in the roadway.

He was not accused of foul play in her death.

Sullivan has also been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

Briana Gibson's Death

The St. Johns County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of 330 A1A North in reference to the report of a possible hit-and-run accident on January 31 around 5:30 a.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found Gibson laying face up with her head towards the west and her feet towards the east, the report says.

Gibson was laying partially in the turning lane leading into the Shoppes of Ponte Vedra shopping center and partially in the grass shoulder on the southbound side of A1A.

Deputies say she had major head trauma and she appeared to be dead upon their arrival. While on scene, deputies noticed bloody marks on the road which they say may suggest that Gibson had been dragged to the side of A1A North.

During the investigation, deputies found that Gibson was last seen with her boyfriend, Sullivan, at the Circle K on Old St. Augustine Road in Jacksonville.

According to the sheriff's office, the couple left Gibson's Middleburg home around 10:20 p.m., the night before she was found dead.

In March, detectives received Gibson's autopsy report from the Medical Examiner’s Office. In it, doctors found that Gibson had suffered blunt force injuries to her head, along with road rash and abrasions to her butt, calf, elbow, hand and knee, the report says.

The medical examiner's report also noted that Gibson was intoxicated with alcohol and that her cause of death was from a blunt force head injury.

During an interview with Sullivan, he told law enforcement that he and Gibson had been out drinking that night and he was driving her hummer.

Gibson was allegedly drunk and Sullivan says they got in a fight after she wanted to get behind the wheel. That’s when Sullivan told deputies that she opened the door and he hit the brakes and she flew out.

However, later in the interview, Sullivan told investigators that Gibson opened the door and tried to get out of the car, so he reached out to grab her and accidentally hit the steering wheel with his knee, causing her to fall out of the car.

In Sullivan's interview, he told investigators that he didn’t call 911 because he didn’t have a cellphone and stated the cellphones he had were dead.

Later during the investigation, deputies discovered from Gibson's cell phone provider that a nine-and-a-half-minute phone call was made to Sullivan's father at 4:23 in the morning, the report says.

Sullivan had used her phone to call his dad. Shortly before, he also called two people with similar numbers to his father's, who had no connection to the couple, the report says.

Surveillance video from a local business caught Sullivan turning into the shopping center without Gibson in the car. He was also caught on that same camera making a call on a brightly lit cellphone after at 5:10 a.m.

As the investigation unfolded, deputies determined that Sullivan willfully and intentionally left Gibson on the side of the road after she fell out of a moving vehicle he was driving and died.

The report says Gibson did exit the vehicle and checked on Gibson after she fell out. However, deputies say Sullivan did not try to help or call for emergency assistance and fled the scene, even though he had access to a working cellphone.

Sullivan reportedly did not report the death until he was captured by law enforcement, which was approximately 12 hours later, the report says.

Deputies say Sullivan did willfully, intentionally, and unlawfully provide investigators with a false statement during a recorded interview when he denied having access to a phone.