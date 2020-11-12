Man facing life in prison after being convicted on felony burglary, battery charges

The jug of coins Timothy Jackson stole from the woman ended up coming to a value of approximately $73.84, according to the arrest report.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine man could be facing a life sentence after being convicted on felony burglary and battery charges, according to the State Attorney's Office.

Timothy Dwayne Jackson, 25, was convicted of first-degree burglary with a battery. He was also found guilty of felony false imprisonment, felony grand theft and misdemeanor petit theft in connection to an incident that happened on March 27 at a home on Deer Run Road, the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office said.

During the incident, Jackson reportedly attacked a woman to prevent her from leaving her home. An arrest report states that Jackson hit the victim's head into the door frame of the front door. He then dragged her back inside of the home and was seen by witnesses hitting her in the head several times, the arrest report states.

When authorities spoke with the victim they noticed a red and purple knot above her left eye. The victim told investigators she did not know Jackson and that she did not allow him permission to enter the home.

The woman went on to explain that Jackson "forcefully" took her car keys and a jug of change then left through the back door of the home, the report stated.

Jackson was seen by witnesses attempting to steal the victim's car but was stopped by a witness at the scene, authorities said.

While investigating the scene, officers found the victim's keys in Jackson's hand.

Officers said Jackson randomly blurted out that "the black bag on the ground is mine. The money is hers." Jackson then removed cash from his pockets. While removing the cash Jackson stated, "I'm sorry, I shouldn't have been in there."

During a search of Jackon's bag, investigators found one 9mm round, a grinder, a glass pipe and a digital scale. He was also found to be in possession of car keys that go to a Honda vehicle, authorities said.

The jug of coins Jackson stole from the woman ended up coming to a value of approximately $73.84, according to the arrest report.

Based on the evidence, Jackson was arrested on scene and transported to the St. Johns County Jail.

Later during the investigation authorities found that Jackson was a convicted felon and was on felony probation at the time of the incident. According to the State Attorney's Office, he and had only been released from prison in April of 2018.

Authorities said this recent case violated his probation in a separate 2014 burglary case.