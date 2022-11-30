Man facing 2nd degree murder charges after woman was found dead in Arrowhead area home

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from the initial report.
A man has been arrested in connection to a woman's murder, according to Jacksonville Police.
On February 14, JSO responded to a home on Big Feather Trail in the Arrowhead area where a 65-year-old woman was found dead. Investigators determined that she had been dead for several days from some sort of foul play.
Detectives identified 38-year-old Johnathan Wanchik as a primary suspect in their investigation. He had an active warrant for his arrest from another county so detectives asked for help from the US Marshall’s Task Force.
Wanchik was extradited back to Jacksonville to be interviewed, according to JSO. He has since been arrested and is facing 2nd degree murder charges.