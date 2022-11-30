Man facing 2nd degree murder charges after woman was found dead in Arrowhead area home

On February 14, 2022, JSO responded to a home on Big Feather Trail in the Arrowhead area where a 65-year-old woman was found dead.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from the initial report.

A man has been arrested in connection to a woman's murder, according to Jacksonville Police.

On February 14, JSO responded to a home on Big Feather Trail in the Arrowhead area where a 65-year-old woman was found dead. Investigators determined that she had been dead for several days from some sort of foul play.

Detectives identified 38-year-old Johnathan Wanchik as a primary suspect in their investigation. He had an active warrant for his arrest from another county so detectives asked for help from the US Marshall’s Task Force.