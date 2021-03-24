Man faces murder charge in deadly February shooting

Carlos Antonio Wright is in the Duval County Jail without bond.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office charged a man with murder in the deadly shooting of another man in February.

The shooting happened at 11 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Primetime Food Store on Norfolk Boulevard. When officers arrived, they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds, according to the JSO.

First responders took the victim to the hospital where he later died.

Following an investigation, detectives identified Carlos Antonio Wright, 47, as a suspect, the sheriff's office said. Wright was believed to have gotten into an argument inside the store that later escalated into a physical fight in the parking lot.

This ultimately led to the shooting, JSO said.

After the shooting, Wright left the scene but was later taken into custody at a nearby home without incident and was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the sheriff's office.