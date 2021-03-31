Man faces multiple child sexual exploitation charges following SJC investigation

Wayne Joseph Cavins, 62, is charged with four counts of producing child exploitation materials, according to the US Department of Justice.

DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man faces child exploitation charges following an investigation by the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations.

Wayne Joseph Cavins, 62, is charged with four counts of producing child exploitation materials, according to the US Department of Justice.

Between Jan. 8 and Jan. 21, Cavins enticed and used a minor for sexual purposes to produce images of sexual abuse, the DOJ said, citing an indictment against him.

If convicted, Cavins could face between 15 to 30 years in federal prison on each county.